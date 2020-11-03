CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,739,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,395 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for 2.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 2.01% of CBRE Group worth $316,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

