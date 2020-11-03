Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given New $0.70 Price Target at TD Securities

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $0.60 to $0.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 6.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,273,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,077.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the second quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 83,459,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193,173 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 899.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,158,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 4,642,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 2,872,645 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,558,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 1,952,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,790,874 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

