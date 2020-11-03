Charlemagne Capital (LON:CCAP) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Charlemagne Capital Limited (LON:CCAP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.16. Charlemagne Capital shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 3,554,401 shares trading hands.

Charlemagne Capital Limited focuses on asset management and related activities. The Company’s equity products include a range of long-only funds, as well as long/short hedge funds. The Company’s segments include Magna, OCCO, Institutional, Specialist and Other. The Company runs pooled and segregated accounts for its institutional clients.

