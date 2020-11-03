ChronoCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25,974.00 (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. ChronoCoin has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $25,974.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChronoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChronoCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00035380 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 188.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin (CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChronoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChronoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.