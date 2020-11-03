Chrysalis VCT (LON:CYS) Shares Gap Down to $39.00

Chrysalis VCT plc. (LON:CYS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.00, but opened at $35.00. Chrysalis VCT shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 1,607 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 million and a PE ratio of 81.00.

About Chrysalis VCT (LON:CYS)

Chrysalis VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializing in expansion acquisitions, management buyout, and turnaround investments. The fund primarily invests in small and medium sized companies across a variety of sectors and does not prefer to invest in startups and early stage high tech and pharmaceutical businesses.

