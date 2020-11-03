Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

