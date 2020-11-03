Close Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 15.5% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 76,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 16.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.4% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 46,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Intel by 29.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 137,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

INTC stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $182.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

