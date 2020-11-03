Close Asset Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,231 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.8% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 157,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,007 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.3% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 92.6% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 23,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

