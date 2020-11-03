Close Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PEP opened at $135.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

