Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

CLBK has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Columbia Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut Columbia Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.14.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,147,000 after purchasing an additional 379,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 34,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 78,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

