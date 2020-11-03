Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) Given a €39.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €34.55 ($40.65).

Shares of EPA:SGO opened at €34.95 ($41.12) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.67. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 1-year high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

