Comparing ImageWorks (OTCMKTS:IWKS) and GoPro (OTCMKTS:GPRO)

ImageWorks (OTCMKTS:IWKS) and GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ImageWorks alerts:

45.7% of GoPro shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of ImageWorks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of GoPro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ImageWorks and GoPro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GoPro $1.19 billion 0.77 -$14.64 million $0.02 292.50

ImageWorks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoPro.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ImageWorks and GoPro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A GoPro 2 2 1 0 1.80

GoPro has a consensus price target of $4.58, suggesting a potential downside of 21.79%. Given GoPro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GoPro is more favorable than ImageWorks.

Profitability

This table compares ImageWorks and GoPro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWorks N/A N/A N/A GoPro -10.24% -38.72% -9.83%

Risk and Volatility

ImageWorks has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoPro has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GoPro beats ImageWorks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImageWorks

ImageWorks Corporation provides imaging solutions to the dental health professionals. It offers panoramic and 3D imaging products, intraoral X-rays, and digital sensors, as well as dental imaging software. The company was formerly known as AFP Imaging Corporation and changed its name to ImageWorks Corporation in June 2010. Imageworks Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience. It also offers mounts and accessories comprising equipment-based mounts consisting of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and tripod mounts that enable consumers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses, and head straps; and colored camera sleeves, spare batteries, dive filters, and charging accessories and cables. GoPro, Inc. markets and sells its products through retailers and distributors, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as Woodman Labs, Inc. and changed its name to GoPro, Inc. in February 2014. GoPro, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ImageWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.