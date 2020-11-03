Comparing Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) and German American Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GABC)

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. German American Bancorp pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Truxton has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 31.65% N/A N/A German American Bancorp 24.05% 9.92% 1.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Truxton and German American Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $31.63 million 4.03 $9.74 million N/A N/A German American Bancorp $221.98 million 3.71 $59.22 million $2.35 13.24

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Truxton and German American Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A German American Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

German American Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.57%. Given German American Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe German American Bancorp is more favorable than Truxton.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of German American Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats Truxton on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals. It also provides wealth management services, such as asset management, trust, financial and retirement planning, estate administration and planning, life insurance, and family office services, as well as treasury management services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Trust and Investment Advisory Services segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of March 19, 2020, the company operated 76 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties; seven counties in Kentucky; and one county in Tennessee. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

