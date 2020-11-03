Contrasting QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) & Ohio Valley Banc (OTCMKTS:OVBC)

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QNB and Ohio Valley Banc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $54.74 million 1.88 $12.36 million N/A N/A Ohio Valley Banc $59.48 million 1.81 $9.91 million N/A N/A

QNB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ohio Valley Banc.

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 19.55% 8.11% 0.78% Ohio Valley Banc 14.84% 6.90% 0.85%

Risk and Volatility

QNB has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QNB and Ohio Valley Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of QNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QNB beats Ohio Valley Banc on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; letters of credit, credit cards, and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet-and mobile-banking, electronic bill payment, and remote deposit capture services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 11 branches in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. It operated 16 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 34 ATMs, including 20 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

