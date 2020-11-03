Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Shares of Coro Energy Plc (LON:CORO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.26. Coro Energy shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 1,306,709 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Coro Energy Company Profile (LON:CORO)

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration and production of natural gas in Northern Italy. The company has operations in Sillaro, Bezzecca, and Sant'Alberto, Italy. Its licenses cover an area of approximately 65.5 square kilometers, and combined proved and probable reserves. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018.

