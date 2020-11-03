Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.85.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -9.99.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 33,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $967,695.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,020,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $602,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $602,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 913,809 shares of company stock valued at $26,330,799.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.