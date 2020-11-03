Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT Raised to $16.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.78.

CRLBF stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

