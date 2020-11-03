Critical Review: Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Titan Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 33.21 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -45.93 Titan Medical N/A N/A -$41.91 million N/A N/A

Titan Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silk Road Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -52.69% -43.15% -24.88% Titan Medical N/A N/A -226.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Silk Road Medical and Titan Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 Titan Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus target price of $63.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.05%. Titan Medical has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 71.23%. Given Titan Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Summary

Titan Medical beats Silk Road Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and general abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

