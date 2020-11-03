Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Trading 20% Lower This Week

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $15.33 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00002213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00026273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.78 or 0.03801876 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00209551 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,653,334 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

