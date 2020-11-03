Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Acquires 40 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,376 shares of company stock worth $17,804,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $448.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

