Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2,654.6% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 276,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after buying an additional 266,366 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 48,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $6,415,883.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,226 shares of company stock worth $20,747,009 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

TXN stock opened at $145.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.