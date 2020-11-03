Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.42.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $614.87 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $666.64. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $591.95 and a 200-day moving average of $556.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.