Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after buying an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after buying an additional 855,564 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,758,000 after buying an additional 2,030,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,942,000 after buying an additional 80,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $161.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

