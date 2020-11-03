Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $5.32 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.62.

NYSE GS opened at $192.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

