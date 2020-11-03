Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,415 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.8% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after buying an additional 1,890,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after buying an additional 1,748,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $182.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

