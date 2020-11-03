Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $9.56 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 2.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $212.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

