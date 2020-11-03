Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,462 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Walmart by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 56,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.04. The company has a market cap of $397.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $127,866,887. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

