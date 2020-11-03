Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,490 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

