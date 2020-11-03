Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 2,850 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in General Mills by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 102,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

