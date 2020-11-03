Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 933 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5,332.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 355,235 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

