Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,617 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,354,000 after acquiring an additional 150,447 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 60,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

