CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CONE. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $969,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CyrusOne by 123.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,321,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,632,000 after buying an additional 729,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,225,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,991,000 after buying an additional 106,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CyrusOne by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

