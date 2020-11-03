CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CONE. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $969,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CyrusOne by 123.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,321,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,632,000 after buying an additional 729,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,225,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,991,000 after buying an additional 106,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CyrusOne by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Analyst Recommendations for CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit