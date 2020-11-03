Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL) Shares Gap Down to $2.25

Dekeloil Public Ltd (LON:DKL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.06. Dekeloil Public shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 20,060 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

About Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL)

DekelOil Public Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. The company produces and markets crude palm oil. It owns approximately 1,886 hectares of plantations. DekelOil Public Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

