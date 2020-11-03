Desire (DSR) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Desire has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Desire has a market capitalization of $15,474.42 and $8,408.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13,711.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.99 or 0.02793242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.18 or 0.01766295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00387606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.00 or 0.00867903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00035221 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00387257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

