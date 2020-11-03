Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €151.40 ($178.12).

Shares of DB1 opened at €125.30 ($147.41) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €144.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €151.48. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12-month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12-month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

