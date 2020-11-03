Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €151.40 ($178.12).

Shares of DB1 opened at €125.30 ($147.41) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €144.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €151.48. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12-month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12-month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit