Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €142.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Nov 3rd, 2020

Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DB1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €151.40 ($178.12).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €125.30 ($147.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €144.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48. Deutsche Börse AG has a 52-week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 52-week high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

