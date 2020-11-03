DEXTools (DEXT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.73 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $3.73 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools token can now be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00076670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00194719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.73 or 0.01113898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000546 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,309,332 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

