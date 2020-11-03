Dods Group plc (DODS.L) (LON:DODS) Shares Gap Down to $3.15

Dods Group plc (DODS.L) (LON:DODS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $2.80. Dods Group plc (DODS.L) shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 155,846 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.30.

Dods Group plc (DODS.L) (LON:DODS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.24) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Dods Group plc operates as a business intelligence, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

