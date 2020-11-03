Driver Group plc (DRV.L) (LON:DRV) Shares Gap Down to $46.50

Driver Group plc (DRV.L) (LON:DRV) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.50, but opened at $42.00. Driver Group plc (DRV.L) shares last traded at $44.88, with a volume of 133,605 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.76.

About Driver Group plc (DRV.L) (LON:DRV)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. It operates through three divisions: Europe & Americas, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Driver Group plc (DRV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driver Group plc (DRV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.