Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 208.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,905,000 after buying an additional 114,365 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after buying an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after buying an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.87. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

