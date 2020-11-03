East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Lowered to $46.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EWBC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

EWBC opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4,068.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29,452 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 263.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

