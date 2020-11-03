East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Lowered to $46.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EWBC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.
EWBC opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4,068.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29,452 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 263.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
