Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.24-1.26 EPS.
Shares of DEA opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.
In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $148,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $410,182.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,750 shares of company stock worth $1,384,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
