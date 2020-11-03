Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.24-1.26 EPS.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $148,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $410,182.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,750 shares of company stock worth $1,384,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

