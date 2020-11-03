Eastern Bank Acquires 811 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eastern Bank lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 43.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $3,374,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in McDonald’s by 8.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $212.56 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.44 and its 200 day moving average is $200.45. The stock has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

