Eastern Bank Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,192 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 336,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35.

