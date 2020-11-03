Eastern Bank Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.53.

NYSE TMO opened at $480.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $490.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.78 and a 200-day moving average of $393.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

