Eastern Bank Decreases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

Visa stock opened at $184.74 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.99. The company has a market cap of $358.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit