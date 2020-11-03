Eastern Bank Decreases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

Visa stock opened at $184.74 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.99. The company has a market cap of $358.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

