Eastern Bank Has $13.42 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,757 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 52.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 130,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 467,396 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,864 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.48.

Shares of AMAT opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.09. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

