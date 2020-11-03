Eastern Bank Has $18.83 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $232.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $240.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

