Eastern Bank Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $920,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after acquiring an additional 826,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,656 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,980,000 after acquiring an additional 160,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,176,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,765 shares of the software company’s stock worth $310,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

ADSK opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $268.44. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

