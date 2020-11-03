Eastern Bank Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 377.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 43.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of GE opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

